KAG acquires Michigan-based dry bulk hauler

Specialized transportation provider Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) announced Friday that it has acquired dry bulk hauler PRM Trucking.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Michigan-based PRM operates a fleet of 39 tractors and 91 trailers with a staff of 33 drivers and a 12-person operations team. The carrier specializes in the transloading, storage and transportation of lime and sand across the Midwest.

The acquisition includes PRM’s terminal and 3,000 feet of railroad track for its transloading operations.



