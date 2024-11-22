KAG acquires Michigan-based dry bulk hauler

Specialized transportation provider Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) announced Friday that it has acquired dry bulk hauler PRM Trucking.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Michigan-based PRM operates a fleet of 39 tractors and 91 trailers with a staff of 33 drivers and a 12-person operations team. The carrier specializes in the transloading, storage and transportation of lime and sand across the Midwest.
The acquisition includes PRM’s terminal and 3,000 feet of railroad track for its transloading operations.
“The further expansion of our dry bulk transportation services will be supported with the latest addition of PRM, allowing us to capitalize on our growing Midwest presence,” said John Rakoczy, executive vice president at KAG Specialty Products, in a news release.
Leadership at PRM is joining KAG as well.
North Canton, Ohio-based KAG is the largest tank trucking company in North America. It operates roughly 300 terminals, providing bulk transportation of fuels, energy products, chemicals and food products.
KAG Logistics acts as a broker in the same markets, providing capacity solutions, managed transportation and logistics services.
“We are pleased to provide our expertise and knowledge to KAG in the dry bulk space,” said PRM’s owners, Shari and Tom Morris.
Left Lane Associates was the exclusive financial adviser to KAG on this deal.