LTL stocks sag on Q4 updates

Shares of less-than-truckload carriers were lower Tuesday after two companies provided fourth-quarter updates. The updates likely reflect the bottom of the cycle, the point where carriers are in need of more volume, or an improved freight mix, moving through their high fixed-cost networks.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) was down 1.6% at 11:19 a.m. EST while shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) were down 2.7%. The S&P 500 was down just 0.1% at the time.

ArcBest’s network needs more freight

ArcBest’s asset-based unit, which includes results from LTL subsidiary ABF Freight, recorded a 7% year-over-year decline in revenue per day during November as tonnage fell 6% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, declined 1%. The tonnage decline was the result of a 1% dip in shipments and a 6% drop in weight per shipment.

The November result was an improvement from an 11.2% y/y revenue decline in October (tonnage down 8.7% and yield down 2.7%), but that month was up against a much tougher comp.