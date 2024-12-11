Latest Yellow terminal sales to fetch $192.5M

Offers totaling $192.5 million for some of Yellow Corp.’s real estate are before a federal bankruptcy court, according to a Tuesday filing. Privately held less-than-truckload carriers Estes and R+L Carriers are the named suitors.

The motion shows a $142.5 million purchase agreement from Estes for seven owned and four leased terminals. The larger owned properties to be acquired include a 216-door terminal in Cincinnati, a 198-door site near Chattanooga, Tennessee, 167 doors in Tracy, California and 136 doors in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The filing also showed Estes is acquiring owned terminals ranging from 67 to 80 doors in Omaha, Nebraska, and both Fort Wayne and Jeffersonville, Indiana (Louisville, Kentucky, market).

The leased properties include a 117-door terminal in Miami and 95 doors in Orange, California.