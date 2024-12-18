Judge OKs sale of Yellow terminals to Estes, R+L Carriers

Two separate purchase agreements representing $192.5 million of Yellow Corp.’s real estate were blessed by a federal bankruptcy judge in Delaware on Wednesday.

Richmond, Virginia-based less-than-truckload carrier Estes is buying 11 terminals, four of which are leased, from defunct Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) for $142.5 million. The larger properties in the sale include a 216-door terminal in Cincinnati, 198 doors near Chattanooga, Tennessee, and 167 doors in Tracy, California.

Wilmington, Ohio-based R+L Carriers is buying one location – a 304-door terminal in Maybrook, New York – for $50 million.

The Maybrook location went for more than $164,000 per door while the other owned properties were likely acquired for a little less than $150,000 per door.



