DCLI adding GPS tracking to domestic chassis fleet

Chassis provider Direct ChassisLink Inc. (DCLI) said Wednesday it is adding GPS tracking technology to its fleet of more than 152,000 53-foot domestic chassis.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is the largest marine and domestic container chassis provider in the U.S., operating more than 415 locations near ports and depots. Its marine chassis fleet includes approximately 138,000 units.
The upgrades will begin immediately with completion expected by the end of 2026. The amount of the investment required to retrofit the fleet was not disclosed.
The real-time tracking technology will provide precise location data whether the equipment is in use, stacked or otherwise idle. Sensors will be able to signal that a container is mounted to a chassis, and geofencing technology can provide alerts to customers upon entry and exit at a location.
Increased visibility is expected to improve chassis utilization and better identify available inventory. The technology will provide customers with continuous shipment visibility, quicker turn times and streamlined billing.
“Equipping our entire DCL53 chassis fleet with GPS technology is a testament to our ongoing mission to lead the intermodal industry with innovative solutions and unparalleled fleet quality,” said DCLI CEO Lee Newitt in a news release.
DCLI said the technology will provide improved mileage tracking so it can adhere to maintenance schedules and avoid equipment downtime. DCLI will also be able to better locate equipment that is due for Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration inspection.
The company plans to use data captured to improve equipment positioning across its network.
DCLI was spun off from Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) in 2009 and sold in 2012. It’s currently owned by an investor consortium including Canada’s Omers Infrastructure and Singapore-based GIC.