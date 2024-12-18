DCLI adding GPS tracking to domestic chassis fleet

Chassis provider Direct ChassisLink Inc. (DCLI) said Wednesday it is adding GPS tracking technology to its fleet of more than 152,000 53-foot domestic chassis.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is the largest marine and domestic container chassis provider in the U.S., operating more than 415 locations near ports and depots. Its marine chassis fleet includes approximately 138,000 units.

The upgrades will begin immediately with completion expected by the end of 2026. The amount of the investment required to retrofit the fleet was not disclosed.

The real-time tracking technology will provide precise location data whether the equipment is in use, stacked or otherwise idle. Sensors will be able to signal that a container is mounted to a chassis, and geofencing technology can provide alerts to customers upon entry and exit at a location.



