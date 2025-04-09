Forward Air flags 10% to 15% revenue impact from new tariffs

Forward Air cautioned investors on Wednesday that 10% to 15% of its 2024 revenue would have been impacted by recently announced tariffs.

The Greeneville, Tennessee-based transportation and logistics company flagged the portion of its $2.5 billion top line as potentially being affected by tariffs announced on April 2.

“After reviewing the preliminary IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act] details, the Company currently estimates that between 10 percent and 15 percent of its revenue in 2024 would have been from shipments directly transported under its control from the countries potentially impacted by the evolving landscape around the tariff increases announced on April 2, 2025,” a news release said.

It said it’s “unable to estimate the potential tariff impact to shipments handled prior to being transported under our control, including in our Intermodal segment.”