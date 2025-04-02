Trump unveils wide-ranging global ‘reciprocal’ tariff plan

President Donald Trump revealed a broad tariff plan for all U.S. trade partners Wednesday on what he has referred to as “Liberation Day.”

“April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed and the day that we began to make America wealthy again,” Trump said during a Rose Garden event at the White House. “For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike.”

Trump’s plan includes a baseline 10% tariff on trade partners, as well as 25% tariffs on certain imported vehicles and auto parts arriving into the U.S.

The tariffs will not exactly reciprocate what other countries levy on exports from the U.S. but will be calculated with that as a starting point, he said.



