Turvo, SMC3 team up to improve LTL shipping process

Cloud-based TMS provider Turvo announced Thursday that it struck a partnership to add SMC3’s less-than-truckload freight management capabilities to its platform.

The integration will allow Turvo users to access SMC3’s network through APIs to automate shipment functions like rating, scheduling pickups, tracking shipments and document retrieval. The freight management interface also allows shippers and 3PLs to receive contract, dynamic and volume pricing directly from LTL carriers, including carrier-specific discounts and charges.

Austrian full-service logistics provider Gebrüder Weiss, which is a current user, was also credited with contributing to the collaboration.

“By integrating SMC3’s best-in-class LTL solutions with Turvo’s unified platform, we empower brokers and 3PLs to make smarter decisions, boost profitability, and elevate service levels,” said Samantha Foley, chief growth officer at Turvo, in a news release.