Turvo, SMC3 team up to improve LTL shipping process

Cloud-based TMS provider Turvo announced Thursday that it struck a partnership to add SMC3’s less-than-truckload freight management capabilities to its platform.
The integration will allow Turvo users to access SMC3’s network through APIs to automate shipment functions like rating, scheduling pickups, tracking shipments and document retrieval. The freight management interface also allows shippers and 3PLs to receive contract, dynamic and volume pricing directly from LTL carriers, including carrier-specific discounts and charges.
Austrian full-service logistics provider Gebrüder Weiss, which is a current user, was also credited with contributing to the collaboration.
“By integrating SMC3’s best-in-class LTL solutions with Turvo’s unified platform, we empower brokers and 3PLs to make smarter decisions, boost profitability, and elevate service levels,” said Samantha Foley, chief growth officer at Turvo, in a news release.
Dallas-based Turvo’s TMS provides freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers and carriers with real-time collaboration and visibility on one end-to-end platform.
Turvo was acquired by cold storage real estate investment trust Lineage (NASDAQ: LINE) and its private equity backer Bay Grove in 2022.
“Our partnership with Turvo brings efficiency to their customers’ LTL supply chain,” said Brian Thompson, chief commercial officer at Atlanta-based SMC3. “By embedding our direct-carrier API connections within Turvo’s collaborative TMS, we’re enabling customers to seamlessly plan, rate and execute shipments with greater confidence and control.”
The SMC3 platform helps shippers and brokers interpret LTL rating and pricing rules and manage the RFP process while providing real-time exceptions alerts. Users also have insight into carrier services and transit times. Carriers rely on SMC3 to improve per-load profitability as well.
“The collaboration between Turvo and SMC3 will strengthen our LTL operations by enhancing visibility, improving efficiency, and enabling more responsive service,” said Kate Leatherbury, director of LTL at Gebrüder Weiss. “Having access to real-time contract, volume, and dynamic pricing within our TMS will significantly improve our ability to deliver a seamless experience to both carriers and customers.”