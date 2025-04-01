Lineage finalizes acquisition of Bellingham Cold Storage

Temperature-controlled warehouse operator Lineage Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired Bellingham Cold Storage (BCS) and its three warehouses.

The facilities sit on the west coast of Washington at the Port of Bellingham and in Burlington, which are between the ports of Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia. The combined footprint includes 85,000 pallet positions and 24 million cubic feet of space.

“This strategic acquisition positions us to better serve customers in the Pacific Northwest and beyond,” said Brian Beattie, president of North America West at Lineage. “Bellingham has long been a cornerstone of the seafood and agriculture industries, and these facilities will allow us to offer additional supply chain solutions for our customers.”

The deal boosts Lineage’s Pacific Northwest network to 40 locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho.