March supply chain data craters following inventory pull-forward

A monthly survey of supply chain manager sentiment logged its third-fastest rate of decline in March, with only an early-COVID reading and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggering bigger moves in the 9-year-old dataset.

The Logistics Managers’ Index fell 5.6 percentage points to 57.1, the lowest reading since August and a significant step down from the first two months of the year, which provided the highest readings since June 2022. (The LMI is a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction.)

“Respondents indicated that the twin threats of tariffs and continued inflation were significant contributors to their pessimistic predictions,” a Tuesday report stated. “The dip to 57.1 is not troubling in a vacuum, the major point of concern is that it represents a deviation from the direction in which the logistics industry had been trending since reaching a low point in July 2023.”

The change was triggered by sharp declines in all three pricing and cost subindexes (inventories, warehousing and transportation), a stark change from January when the readings were above 70, which the report classified as “significant growth.”



