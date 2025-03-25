E-commerce buildout supporting logistics space leasing activity

A research report from real estate investment trust Prologis said a fast-growing e-commerce segment continues to up the need for logistics warehousing space. The current trend is expected to generate demand for an additional 250 million to 350 million square feet of space over the next five years, the company said.

E-commerce sales increased 8% year over year in 2024 (10% higher on an inflation-adjusted basis) versus in-store sales, which increased just 1.8%. E-commerce sales accounted for 16.1% of total retail sales, an 80-basis-point increase y/y and 490 bps higher than the last reading prior to the pandemic, according to the Census Bureau. (Prologis estimates e-commerce’s penetration rate of “core retail goods sales” is 24% currently.)

E-commerce accounted for more than half of all retail sales growth last year and has grown at a 16% compound annual growth rate the past five years versus a 5% growth rate for traditional brick-and-mortar retail.

“Several years out from the exogenous forces of the pandemic and subsequent re-opening, recent consumer behavior reflects a return to long-term priorities: value, convenience and choice,” the report said.



