Roadrunner adds new lanes to long-haul network

Less-than-truckload carrier Roadrunner announced Tuesday that it has added 278 lanes to its direct metro-to-metro, long-haul network.
Roadrunner’s (OTC: RRTS) latest additions were made to outbound service in major metro markets like Atlanta; Cleveland; Detroit; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Nashville, Tennessee.
“In our latest expansion, one-third of the lanes are more than 1,000-miles long, which as the preeminent long-haul LTL carrier in the nation, is our ‘sweet spot,’” stated Tomasz Jamroz, president and chief operating officer, in a news release. “Our investment in technology and commitment to operational efficiency enables us to add to our Smart Network while maintaining expedited industry service levels.”
The company’s linehaul operation continues to exclude rail service, which the carrier said has been a key catalyst behind recent services improvements. Roadrunner recorded the biggest changes to net promoter score and customer value index in Mastio’s 2024 annual survey.
The service improvements allowed Roadrunner to implement its first general rate increase since 2021 in January.
The carrier has been adding domestic and cross-border lanes in recent years. It offers a national service footprint through a network of more than 40 terminals and over 1,000 independent drivers.
“We are literally the game-changers in LTL transportation,” said Chairman and CEO Chris Jamroz. “By leveraging our data and technology-powered network, we are optimizing the shipping protocols for our customers and at this point, the sky’s the limit.”