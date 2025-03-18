Roadrunner adds new lanes to long-haul network

Less-than-truckload carrier Roadrunner announced Tuesday that it has added 278 lanes to its direct metro-to-metro, long-haul network.

Roadrunner’s (OTC: RRTS) latest additions were made to outbound service in major metro markets like Atlanta; Cleveland; Detroit; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Nashville, Tennessee.

“In our latest expansion, one-third of the lanes are more than 1,000-miles long, which as the preeminent long-haul LTL carrier in the nation, is our ‘sweet spot,’” stated Tomasz Jamroz, president and chief operating officer, in a news release. “Our investment in technology and commitment to operational efficiency enables us to add to our Smart Network while maintaining expedited industry service levels.”

The company’s linehaul operation continues to exclude rail service, which the carrier said has been a key catalyst behind recent services improvements. Roadrunner recorded the biggest changes to net promoter score and customer value index in Mastio’s 2024 annual survey.