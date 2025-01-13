Roadrunner announces first general rate increase since 2021

Less-than-truckload carrier Roadrunner announced Monday a blanket rate hike for the first time since 2021. A 6.9% general rate increase across multiple tariff codes will go into effect Wednesday.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said the GRI will impact select lanes across its direct metro-to-metro long-haul network. The headline percentage increase is the expected average change to base rates and will affect customers differently depending on shipment distances.

Roadrunner (OTC: RRTS) also said it was implementing numerous accessorial charges in its Roadrunner 100 Rules Tariff.

The rate increases are in line with similar adjustments made by other carriers in recent months, and reflect the service enhancements Roadrunner has made to its network. As with other carriers, the rate actions are needed to address higher operating costs and to fund incremental service-related investments.