BlueGrace acquires fellow Florida 3PL FreightCenter

BlueGrace Logistics announced it has acquired 3PL peer FreightCenter for an undisclosed sum.

Palm Harbor, Florida-based broker FreightCenter was founded 26 years ago. The non-asset-based transportation provider primarily focuses on less-than-truckload but also connects shippers with a full lineup of truckload, air and ocean freight shipping options.

“We’ve known and respected the team at FreightCenter for over a decade … . This acquisition is the perfect opportunity to enhance the logistics experience for thousands of customers,” said BlueGrace CEO and founder Bobby Harris in a news release. “By integrating our advanced technology, deep industry expertise, and extensive carrier network, we are committed to delivering solutions that meet their unique shipping needs.”

FreightCenter will continue to operate independently under its own banner. Its clients will have access to all of BlueGrace’s logistics services, including managed logistics, the BlueShip TMS and EVOS, a load optimization platform it acquired in March 2024.