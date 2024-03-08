BlueGrace Logistics acquires Evos Smart Tools

BlueGrace Logistics, one of the largest 3PLs in the United States, has acquired optimization platform Evos Smart Tools, which the company says will benefit customers by streamlining logistics.
The logistics company announced the acquisition on Wednesday. Evos is a SaaS
optimization platform that helps shippers boost resources and lower costs through advanced algorithms, Florida-based BlueGrace said.
Evos Smart Tools, based in Oregon, provides transportation software tools and expertise to shippers. The technology can be used alone or integrated into third-party rating engines.
BlueGrace plans to integrate Evos into its BlueShip platform for real-time optimization and will sell the SaaS platform as a stand-alone product, the company said.
“Our BlueGrace Managed Logistics clients use technology to ensure every shipment is optimized for efficiency and profitability, in turn giving them sustainable growth and a competitive advantage in the marketplace,” BlueGrace founder and CEO Bobby Harris said in a news release. “Adding Evos to our proprietary SaaS portfolio will benefit our current customer base, and future ones looking to streamline the logistics life cycle.”
The company said the acquisition of Evos will help BlueGrace customers by:
- Maximizing resources.
- Enhancing shipping efficiency.
- Minimizing unnecessary shipments.
- Offering detailed route planning.