BlueGrace Logistics acquires Evos Smart Tools

BlueGrace Logistics, one of the largest 3PLs in the United States, has acquired optimization platform Evos Smart Tools, which the company says will benefit customers by streamlining logistics.

The logistics company announced the acquisition on Wednesday. Evos is a SaaS

optimization platform that helps shippers boost resources and lower costs through advanced algorithms, Florida-based BlueGrace said.

Evos Smart Tools, based in Oregon, provides transportation software tools and expertise to shippers. The technology can be used alone or integrated into third-party rating engines.



