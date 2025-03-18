Yellow creditors’ battle over $550M-plus carcass heats up

Yellow Corp. and some of its creditors remain at odds over a final bankruptcy plan for the liquidation and distribution of the estate’s remaining assets, which now include $550 million in cash. The bankrupt less-than-truckload carrier’s unsecured creditors told a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware on Monday that it would submit its own plan in the coming days.

Counsel for Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) said it didn’t have the votes to proceed on its previously proposed plan but that it was still hopeful the parties could come to terms. Yellow’s largest shareholder, MFN Partners, which now owns two pension claims stemming from the company’s abrupt withdrawal from the plans in 2023, and the Milbank Group, which represents six other multiemployer pension claimants, are the known holdouts.

“Any plan that isn’t supported by MFN and the Milbank Group is going to be hotly contested. It’s going to be heavily litigated,” said Patrick Nash, partner at Kirkland & Ellis and lead counsel for Yellow. “I’m not Pollyannaish. Based on what we received from the committee on Friday, it’s possible that we could fold MFN and the Milbank Group into a global resolution.”

Nash said he’s neither optimistic nor pessimistic that the two firms will agree to a new plan.



