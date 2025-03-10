ArcBest takes on TL freight to fill empty capacity

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest reported less severe volume declines in its asset-based operations during February as it took on more truckload freight to buoy throughput at its terminals.

Fort Smith, Arkansas-based ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) announced Monday after the market closed that tonnage in the asset-based unit, which includes results from less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, was down just 2% year over year in February following a 9.2% decline in January. The February tonnage result was the combination of flat shipments and a 2% decline in weight per shipment.

Revenue per day in February was down 2% y/y following a 2.9% decline in January. The less favorable freight mix was partially behind flat yields (revenue per hundredweight) in the month compared to a 7% increase in January. (January’s yield metric benefited from a 7.6% decline in weight per shipment).

Excluding fuel, yield was up by a mid-single-digit percentage for the first two months of the first quarter. The update said that “the pricing environment remains rational.” Contractual price increases at the unit averaged 4.5% during the fourth quarter.



