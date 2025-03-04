Old Dominion, Saia stay on different paths to overcome same challenge in Q1

A pair of less-than-truckload carriers on somewhat divergent paths provided first-quarter updates on Tuesday that displayed no material change of course. Old Dominion Freight Line saw volumes sag again in February as it plays the long game at the bottom of the cycle, while competitor Saia reported another large tonnage increase as it fills its recently expanded network through the downturn.

Source: Company reports

Old Dominion’s volumes sag as it awaits more opportune entry point

Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) said revenue per day was down 5% year over year in February following a 4.2% decline in January. February tonnage was off 7.1% y/y for a second straight month as shipments fell 5.9% and weight per shipment dipped 1.3%.

Revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was up 2.6% y/y (4.3% higher excluding fuel surcharges) through the first two months of the quarter.

“The decrease in our February revenue results reflects continued softness in the domestic economy as well as the impact of lower fuel prices on our yields,” said Marty Freeman, Old Dominion president and CEO, in a news release. “While our revenue and volumes were lower on a year-over-year basis, demand for our industry-leading service remains strong, and we continue to be cautiously optimistic about the economy.”



