Tariff fears evident in February supply chain data

Record imports ahead of new tariffs shaped sentiment among supply chain managers in February, according to the Logistics Managers’ Index report released Tuesday. The monthly query of logistics supply executives showed big moves in inventories and the costs to carry them along with knock-on effects in warehousing metrics.

The subindex for inventory levels jumped 6.3 percentage points to 64.8 in February with the inventory costs dataset stepping 7.1 points higher to 77.3. The LMI is a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction. The report classifies a reading above 70 as “significant growth.”

The inventory subindex saw its fastest rate of expansion since October 2022 and has increased 14.8 points since a neutral reading in December. Not surprisingly, the upstream, or wholesale, portion of the supply chain logged a reading that was 11 points higher than that of downstream retailers. New imports arriving in the U.S. headed straight to wholesalers and distribution centers, and to stockpiles for later use in manufacturing.

“So far 2025 stands in stark contrast to the more JIT [just-in-time] inventory patterns of 2024 when average Inventory Level growth was a lean 52.7,” the report said. “It is likely that this increase has been at least partially driven by continually shifting trade policies.”



