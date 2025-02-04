Pricing index logs fastest growth rate since freight recession began

Transportation prices jumped in January, according to a monthly survey of supply chain managers. The Logistics Managers’ Index released Tuesday showed sentiment around transportation rates was at the highest level since April 2022 – the start of the freight recession.

A 70.4 reading for pricing was 3.5 percentage points higher than in December. The subindex has been in expansion territory for 12 of the past 13 months.

The LMI is a diffusion index wherein a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction. The report classifies a reading above 70 as “significant growth.”

Transportation capacity (52.6) was down 50 basis points from December while utilization (60.1) was off 40 bps. The capacity subindex still hasn’t posted a contractionary reading since March 2022. Utilization was nearly 11 points higher in the second half of January.



