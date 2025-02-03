Saia excited about pricing opportunities across expanded network

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia took market share again in the fourth quarter, but margins slid as new business wins and terminals came online. The company is at the tail end of an intense network growth initiative that has catapulted it to a national carrier serving all 48 contiguous states. The focus will now shift to pricing and margin opportunities.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) beat fourth-quarter expectations Monday, reporting earnings per share of $2.84, 7 cents higher than the consensus estimate but 49 cents lower year over year. Debt incurred from funding the terminal purchases resulted in a $5.1 million swing from interest income to interest expense in the quarter, a 15-cent y/y drag on EPS.

Management told analysts on a Monday call that the LTL market remains loose as the industrial complex sags and that customers have options as capacity is available. Saia has used the downturn to meaningfully expand its network, opening 21 terminals and relocating nine others last year. The additions included the $235.7 million portfolio it acquired from bankrupt Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ).

Saia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $789 million, 5% higher y/y (up 3.3% on a per-day basis) and a record for any fourth quarter. Three-quarters of the growth came from new terminals that aren’t yet running optimally.



