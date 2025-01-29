Landstar stuck between cycles; Q1 guidance disappoints

Management from freight broker Landstar System says the truckload market remains stuck between cycles.

“I’d like to think that we’re in the beginning of the next cycle. I could also argue that we’re at the end of the prior cycle,” said Landstar President and CEO Frank Lonegro on a quarterly call with analysts Wednesday. He noted sentiment among agents and customers “is clearly more positive.”

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company missed fourth-quarter expectations, posting earnings per share of $1.31, 3 cents shy of the consensus estimate and 31 cents lower year over year. A lower tax rate was a 5-cent tailwind compared to the year-ago quarter. (The company previously guided the quarter to an EPS range of $1.25 to $1.45.)

However, the first-quarter guide was off more notably.



