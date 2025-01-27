Marten Transport’s earnings turn the corner in Q4

Refrigerated carrier Marten Transport reported sequential improvement in truckload trends during the 2024 fourth quarter, with earnings inflecting positively sequentially for the first time since the second quarter of 2022.

Marten (NASDAQ: MRTN) reported earnings per share of 7 cents Monday after the market closed, 1 cent better than the consensus estimate but 8 cents lower year over year. Gains on the sale of equipment were $1.4 million lower y/y, or approximately a 1-cent headwind.

The company recorded net earnings of 5 cents per share in the third quarter.

Consolidated revenue of $230.4 million was 14.1% lower y/y as all business segments saw declines. Fuel surcharge revenue was down 29% y/y.



