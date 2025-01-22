Central Transport, R+L Carriers ink deals for Yellow real estate

Purchase agreements totaling $66.5 million for four of bankrupt Yellow Corp’s. less-than-truckload terminals were entered with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware on Tuesday.

Warren, Michigan-based Central Transport is buying one owned and two leased terminals from Yellow for $54.5 million. The owned location is a 198-door terminal on 51.6 acres in Memphis, Tennessee. The leased locations are both in California – a 165-door site in Fontana and an 87-door location in Gardena.

Central Transport’s real estate affiliate, Crown Enterprises, has acquired 11 properties for $92.7 million from Yellow since it declared bankruptcy in August 2023.

Wilmington, Ohio-based R+L Carriers is buying one of Yellow’s owned terminals in Jackson, Mississippi, for $12 million through its real estate affiliate, Ramar Land Corp. The 117-door facility sits on 31.6 acres.