Pitt Ohio adds express lane to Mexico border

Regional less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio announced Monday a new express lane to six border-crossing points in Texas.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it will consolidate freight at a terminal in Cincinnati and work with Cookeville, Tennessee-based regional carrier Averitt Express for final-mile delivery to the Texas border cities of Laredo, El Paso, McAllen, Brownsville, Eagle Pass and Del Rio.

“This operational setup brings significant improvements over the traditional hub and spoke system utilized by many national carriers,” said Geoff Muessig, Pitt Ohio’s chief marketing officer, in a news release. “By consolidating freight at a single terminal and dispatching directly to the destination cities, we reduce handling, thereby minimizing the risk of damages, shortages, or lost freight.”

He said the service will provide faster transit times than those offered by national carriers.