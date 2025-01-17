Family behind Jack Cooper quietly acquires LTL carrier through separate entity

Sakaem Logistics, an entity with ties to the same family that owns Teamsters-staffed car hauler Jack Cooper, ended up acquiring less-than-truckload carrier Standard Forwarding, according to documents and people employed at Standard Forwarding.

Typically, companies like to tout their conquests, communicate go-to-market strategies and explain the ways new ownership will enhance operations. Standard Forwarding Freight, Sakaem Logistics and Jack Cooper have not responded to inquiries from FreightWaves to confirm the change of hands. (Standard Forwarding has been relaunched as Standard Forwarding Freight.)

Sarah Riggs Amico, executive chairperson at Jack Cooper and head of Jack Cooper Investments, led efforts to acquire a portion of defunct Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ) in 2023 and again in 2024 under a new entity, Next Century Inc. Handlers of Yellow rejected the bids, opting instead to liquidate assets.

Jack Cooper appeared to set up an LTL division late last spring as former employees of Yellow announced on LinkedIn that they were now working for the LTL division of Jack Cooper.