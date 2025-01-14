Freight volumes plunge in December, rates firming

December data from Cass Information Systems showed a significant drop in freight shipments as expenditures were off by a lesser amount, implying freight rates moved higher during the month. Truckload linehaul rates continued to improve from August’s cycle low, a Tuesday report revealed.

Freight volumes captured by the Cass Freight Index fell 7.3% from November and were off 6.5% year over year. Even excluding the typical November-to-December seasonal dip, the index was off 3.1%, which wiped away November’s 2.8% sequential gain.

This was the largest y/y decline for the shipments index since January 2024 and the lowest index reading since June 2020. However, there was some noise during the month. Midweek holidays may have exacerbated the seasonal slowdown. Also, some shippers pulled forward freight deliveries throughout the fall to avoid a potential dockworker strike on Jan. 15.

December 2024

y/y

2-year

m/m

m/m (SA) Shipments -6.5% -13.3% -7.3% -3.1% Expenditures -3.4% -26.3% -2.6% 0.5% TL Linehaul Index -0.4% -6.5% 1.2% NM Table: Cass Information Systems (SA – seasonally adjusted)

Volumes are off to a slow start in January as well, but winter storms have been widespread and some indecision over trade policy lingers ahead of Monday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.



