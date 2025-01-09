Port deal averts strike ‘disaster,’ but caution urged on container rates

A tentative East and Gulf Coast port labor contract is expected to have a calming effect on container shipping rates, but an array of other, still-unresolved, issues warrant caution throughout the supply chain.

“The agreement between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) must be welcomed because a strike had the potential to be a supply chain and economic disaster, but it highlights the difficulties facing shippers in managing supply chain risk,” said Emily Stausboll of shipping analyst Xeneta, in a release.

Ocean carriers, terminal operators and the dockworkers union on Wednesday announced a landmark agreement covering 25,000 workers that will allow automation technology at container ports on the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf of Mexico while guaranteeing more ILA positions to help operate that equipment.

Shippers and logistics providers for months had braced for a strike by the ILA in the event a new contract wasn’t agreed to when an extension of the current contract expired Jan. 15.



