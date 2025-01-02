Maersk urges container pickup ahead of potential port strike

The world’s second-largest container carrier wants shippers to clear out their boxes from U.S. Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast ports ahead of a possible longshore strike Jan. 15.

Maersk, in an advisory posted Monday to its website, also asked shippers to return empty containers prior to the expiration of the extension of the current dockworkers contract.

The update from the Denmark-based operator reflected weeks of uncertainty over the drawn-out maritime labor stalemate. But it came before news reported by FreightWaves on Wednesday that the International Longshoremen’s Association and port employers represented by the United States Maritime Alliance were preparing to resume negotiations on a new six-year pact.

“Considering the status, we strongly encourage our customers to pick up their laden containers and return empty containers at U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports before Jan. 15,” Maersk said. “This proactive measure will help mitigate any potential disruptions at the terminals.”



