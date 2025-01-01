Sources: ILA, USMX to restart contract talks ahead of deadline for possible port strike

Negotiations on a new longshore union contract covering East and Gulf coast ports will resume just days before the current contract extension is set to expire.

Bargaining between the International Longshoremen’s Association and port employers represented by the United States Maritime Alliance are scheduled to resume Jan. 7, little more than a week before the current contract extension expires Jan. 15, according to sources who spoke to FreightWaves on the condition of anonymity.

The decision to resume negotiations was unexpected and came together quickly, said one individual close to the negotiations, adding that the sides had been taking informally for some time.

“They [the ILA and USMX] have been working informally, as you do in this situation,” said another source, who confirmed that negotiations would resume “within the next two weeks. They are coming up on a deadline.”



