Amid uncertain trade outlook, higher Asia-US container rates the only sure bet

Shippers continue to fuel upward movement in trans-Pacific container rates as 2025 approaches, and there are likely more increases on the way.

While frontloading by importers looking to beat tariffs threatened by President-elect Donald Trump on China goods helped U.S. gateways to record volumes in November, prices aren’t expected to decline all that much amid a host of looming factors in the coming weeks.

Rates for containers moving from Asia to U.S. West Coast ports increased 8% to $4,825 per forty-foot equivalent unit, according to analyst Freightos’ Baltic Index for the week ending Dec. 27. Asia-U.S. East Coast prices increased 3% to $6,116 per FEU.

“Ocean rates out of Asia overall trended up slightly to end the year, but with Lunar New Year approaching and a range of January General Rate Increases (GRI) announced [by ocean carriers] for the trans-Pacific, container prices on these lanes could face upward pressure to start 2025,” said Judah Levine, head of research for Freightos, in a weekly update. “A seasonal decrease in demand starting later in February should see rates ease on the ex-Asia lanes, though Red Sea diversions will keep them elevated well above long term averages just as they were through 2024.”



