Port of Oakland expects return to pre-pandemic cargo volumes

The Port of Oakland saw surging container imports continue in November, the 13th straight month of increased loads for the Northern California gateway.

Full imports increased 13.1% in November from the same month in 2023. The port handled 80,580 twenty-foot equivalent units, compared to 71,258 TEUs a year ago.

“We are optimistic that strong container volume will continue through the end of the year,” said Carolyn Almquist, the port’s manager of business development and international marketing. “We expect to be on track to return to our pre-pandemic baseline cargo numbers. Our total inbound and outbound volume is up, and agricultural exports are boosting our outbound cargo business.”

Total container volume in 2019 was 2,500,461 TEUs, according to port data.