Hapag-Lloyd US port strike surcharges to go into effect same day as Trump inauguration

Ocean container carrier Hapag-Lloyd announced two surcharges ahead of a potential strike by unionized longshore workers at U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports in January.

The Work Disruption Surcharge (WDS) and Work Interruption Destination Surcharge (WID) are effective Jan. 20, 2025, in the event of a strike, the German company said in an announcement on its website.

“This surcharge covers additional costs from labor disruptions, strikes, slowdowns, unrest, congestion, and other unforeseen events that may delay operations and incur extra handling, storage, and feeder service costs,” the announcement stated.

The surcharges take effect on Jan. 20, the same day President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated and just after the current longshore contract extension expires Jan. 15.



