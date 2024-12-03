Union, employers resume war of words in East Coast port contract dispute

The war of words resumed this week between port employers represented by the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), and the International Longshoremen’s Association union and their 45,000 workers at East and Gulf Coast ports.

The sides had agreed to a media blackout when contract negotiations resumed following a three-day strike by the union that shut down container handling in early October. But that ceasefire was apparently abrogated after the ILA broke off talks Nov. 13, accusing employers of trying to force automation technology language into a new master contract.

The union on Monday renewed its efforts to sway public opinion by reposting on its Facebook account an image of an ILA flag with the message, “If it’s a fight they want, it’s a WAR they’re going to get.” The image was seen frequently online and on picket lines during the strike.

Also on Monday, ILA Executive Vice President Dennis Daggett, son of President Harold Daggett, in an email wrote that the union was at a “crossroads” in contract negotiations over employers’ “push” to use semiautomated rail-mounted container gantry cranes (RMGs) on the docks.



