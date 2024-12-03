Maersk seeks ‘flexibility’ with orders for 20 ships

The world’s second-largest ocean container carrier has finalized orders for a flotilla of new ships.
A.P. Moller-Maersk in a release said it has signed agreements with three shipyards for a total of 20 container vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines.
The ships have combined capacity of 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, and concludes plans for owned newbuilding orders announced in August in Maersk’s fleet renewal plan.
“These orders are a part of our ongoing fleet renewal program and in line with our commitment to decarbonization, as all the vessels will have dual-fuel engines with the intent to operate them on lower emissions fuel,” said Anda Cristescu, head of chartering and newbuilding at Maersk, in the release.
The ships range in size from 9,000 to 17,000 TEUs and will feature liquefied gas dual-fuel propulsion systems.
Deliveries are scheduled from 2028 through 2030.
“Due to their different sizes, the vessels will be able to fill many roles and functions within our future network and give us a lot of deployment flexibility when they are ready to enter our fleet,” Cristescu said. “Once phased in, they will replace existing capacity in our fleet.”
Maersk also finalized charter contracts with several providers for a range of dual-fuel vessels powered by diesel and methanol or liquefied gas totaling 500,000 TEUs of capacity. The charter vessels when phased in will replace existing capacity.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
