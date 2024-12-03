Maersk seeks ‘flexibility’ with orders for 20 ships

The world’s second-largest ocean container carrier has finalized orders for a flotilla of new ships.

A.P. Moller-Maersk in a release said it has signed agreements with three shipyards for a total of 20 container vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines.

The ships have combined capacity of 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, and concludes plans for owned newbuilding orders announced in August in Maersk’s fleet renewal plan.

“These orders are a part of our ongoing fleet renewal program and in line with our commitment to decarbonization, as all the vessels will have dual-fuel engines with the intent to operate them on lower emissions fuel,” said Anda Cristescu, head of chartering and newbuilding at Maersk, in the release.



