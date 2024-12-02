Trans-Pacific, East Coast ocean rates strong in late November

Political and labor tensions kept late November container rates to the U.S. strong in what is usually a slow period following the peak shipping season.

Average Asia-U.S. rates remained level and elevated at more than $5,000 per forty-foot equivalent unit since October, analyst Freightos said in its update for the week ending Nov. 22, with daily rates to the U.S. East Coast climbing past $6,000 since then.

“This rate strength probably reflects some frontloading ahead of both a possible renewed ILA [International Longshoremen’s Association] strike at East Coast and Gulf ports after Jan. 15 and anticipation of Trump administration tariff increases next year,” wrote Judah Levine, head of research for Freightos.

The Freightos Baltic Weekly Index for the week ending Nov. 22 found Asia-U.S. West Coast rates fell 4% to $5,122 per FEU, while Asia-U.S. East Coast rates were unchanged at $5,387 per FEU.