Trump plans tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico on Day 1

President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that he would impose import tariffs on all three of the United States’ largest trading partners on his first day in office on Jan. 20.

The measures would include 25% tariffs on all products coming into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, as well as an additional 10% tariff on all goods originating from China.

The tariffs against Canada and Mexico, which could be in violation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade pact, is aimed at stopping drugs and illegal migrants from crossing into the U.S., Trump said.

“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.”



