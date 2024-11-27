October freight traffic mixed at Gulf Coast ports

Ports in Houston and New Orleans reported decreasing container volumes in October, while demand for exports of crude oil remained strong at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Port Houston container volumes down 15%

Container volumes fell 15% year over year to 309,623 twenty-foot equivalent units at Port Houston compared to last October, slowed by decreasing shipments of steel products.

Steel imports saw a 25% year-over-year drop for the month to 218,984 short tons, reflecting a 7% year-over-year decrease in Texas onshore and offshore rig activity, according to a news release.

Loaded exports in October fell 13% year over year to 152,879 TEUs. Loaded imports fell 21% year over year in October to 99,013 TEUs.



