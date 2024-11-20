Port of LA whittles dwell time despite record container volumes

Container volumes continued their torrid pace in October, but the Port of Los Angeles posted improved times in getting those boxes out the door to inland destinations.

Container volume totaled 905,025 twenty-foot equivalent units, up 25% from 725,774 TEUs in October 2023. Loaded imports were 462,740 TEUs, up 24% from 372,454 TEUs y/y, while loaded exports of 122,716 TEUs were flat from 121,277 TEUs a year ago.

The port handled 319,570 empty TEUs, an increase of 38% from 232,043 TEUs in October 2023.

It was the first time the port had handled more than 900,000 TEUs for four consecutive months, a surge that Port Executive Director Gene Seroka in a media presentation on Wednesday attributed to rising retail sales and falling interest rates.