Short line CEO says railroads must embrace Uber-like technology to secure future

NEW YORK — The largest operator of shortline railroads has a clear message about the future of the industry.

“It’s time to get off our asses,” declared Michael Miller, chief executive of Genesee & Wyoming, at the annual RailTrends conference last week.

While G&W is celebrating its 125th anniversary, Miller said in a presentation to executives, suppliers and investors, “[W]hat got us here won’t get us there,” meaning a profitable future. He warned railroads must commit to their core principles while embracing technology that’s reshaping transportation.

Shortline and regional railroads are considered the scrappy, hustling entrepreneurs of railroading. Their networks range in scope from a few to hundreds of miles of track handling dozens to tens of thousands of carloads annually. Short lines account for the “first mile-final mile” car movements that the Class 1 linehaul railroads depend on for carload traffic but have winnowed from their operating models.



