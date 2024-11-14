Kuehne+Nagel acquires US-based IMC Logistics

Forwarder Kuehne+Nagel announced it has acquired IMC Logistics, a U.S.-based provider of marine drayage services.

Switzerland-based Kuehne+Nagel will acquire 51% of privately held IMC, which specializes in end-to-end transportation solutions to or from seaports or rail hubs, customer facilities and inland in the U.S.

K+N will retain the IMC brand. Financial details were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee, IMC is a longtime partner of K+N with 1,700 employees. It handles 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units annually and had revenue of around $800 million in 2023. K+N had revenue of $26.78 billion and net income of $1.64 billion in 2023.



