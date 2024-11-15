Unions returning to work at Canada ports 

Canada’s busiest maritime gateways will be handling containers again after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered the Port of Montreal to resume operations as of Saturday morning.

Longshore workers returned to the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert in British Columbia on Thursday, just days after Canada ordered an end to a lockout of longshore unions by port employers.

The board acted on a request Tuesday by Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon to formally end the work stoppage and send the labor contract disputes to binding arbitration. The government said the ongoing labor disputes were hurting the economy, and with it Canada’s global trading reputation.

The Port of Montreal said it would comply with the order as of 7 a.m. Saturday.



