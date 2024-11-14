Surprise! Tariffs could slash prices where they hurt you most

The standard arguments against increasing tariffs on China often revolve around fears that:

Inflation is due to increased costs of imported goods.

Retaliatory tariffs from China could impact our exports.

However, there’s a silver lining in the structure of U.S. exports to China.

China exports far more to the U.S. than we export to them, leading to a significant trade deficit. While China floods our markets with manufactured products, its primary imports from us are in categories that directly affect consumers:

Agriculture makes up 30% of U.S. household spending on food.

Energy accounts for 10% of household expenses.

(The other major category of household spending – 30% – that has hammered consumers in recent years is housing, but that is a supply problem caused by a lack of home building.)



