Zim Q3 powered by spot market, new ships 

Zim Integrated Shipping Services saw record volumes in the third quarter that contributed to revenue of $2.77 billion, up from $1.3 billion a year ago, and net income of $1.3 billion, from a loss of $2.2 billion.

Adjusted pretax earnings came in at $1.53 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $214 million year over year, and adjusted operating profit totaled $1.24 billion, from $2.3 billion. Adjusted pretax and adjusted operating margins were 55% and 45%, respectively.

Volume grew 12% y/y to 970,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.

The Israel-based carrier increased full-year 2024 guidance of adjusted pretax earnings of $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion and adjusted operating profit from $2.15 billion to $2.45 billion.