Port of LA-Long Beach railroad wins grant for electric locomotives

Pacific Harbor Line (PHL) — together with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) — has received partial funding for five zero-emission locomotives.
The funding for the acquisition will be provided through a U.S. Department of Transportation Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program grant.
PHL, which serves the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach complex, is a short line of Anacostia Rail Holdings.
The grant comes after a year of testing the zero-exhaust emission EMD Joule battery-electric locomotive manufactured by Progress Rail.
“We are gratified that PHL was chosen to receive funding as part of the CRISI grant award,” said Otis L. Cliatt II, PHL president, in a release. “This crucial support, combined with our investment, will enable us to purchase five zero-emission battery electric locomotives. It is a transformative step that will support our continuing commitment to reducing emissions at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the busiest port complex in the U.S.”
The railroad is contributing $6.37 million toward the total $34.2 million cost to acquire five ZE locomotives and two charging stations that are included in CARB’s application, for a total roster of eight ZE locomotives. The remaining three units would be used in Sacramento, Imperial and San Bernardino, California, by other operators.
The PHL project is expected to reduce diesel-related nitrogen oxide emissions by over 17 tons per year and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) by 500 pounds\ per year, and to eliminate 459 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. The ZE locomotives will help California meet its air quality goals and improve health impacts on disadvantaged communities already exposed to higher levels of pollution.
The new PHL locomotives will be manufactured in the United States by Progress Rail.
