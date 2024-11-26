Port of LA-Long Beach railroad wins grant for electric locomotives

Pacific Harbor Line (PHL) — together with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) — has received partial funding for five zero-emission locomotives.

The funding for the acquisition will be provided through a U.S. Department of Transportation Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program grant.

PHL, which serves the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach complex, is a short line of Anacostia Rail Holdings.

The grant comes after a year of testing the zero-exhaust emission EMD Joule battery-electric locomotive manufactured by Progress Rail.



