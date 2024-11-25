Red Sea attacks turn green for Zim investor

Idan Ofer has seen enough.

Israel’s richest man is exiting Zim Integrated Shipping Services as attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels disrupted global supply chains but sent carrier profits, including Zim’s, soaring.

Ofer’s Kenon Holdings is selling approximately 30 million shares with an aggregate market value of $719 million in two blocks through J.P. Morgan and Citigroup, according to a notice posted by Zim (NYSE: ZIM) on its website Friday.

ZIM’s shares have appreciated by 260% in the past year.



