US warns of cyberthreat from China container cranes

The U.S. Coast Guard issued an additional warning to American ports of potential security risks posed by container cranes made in China.

The new MARSEC Directive 105-5 sets out additional cyber risk management requirements for ship-to-shore cranes made by Chinese companies.

The directive follows a previous mandate for security measures issued in February.

The new directive in part states that “built-in vulnerabilities for remote access and control of these STS cranes, combined with intelligence regarding China’s interest in disrupting U.S. critical infrastructure, necessitate immediate action,” the Coast Guard said in a release.



