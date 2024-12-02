Houthis attack US cargo ships

The American military said its warships fought off attacks by Houthi militia on three U.S.-flagged merchant ships in the Gulf of Aden.

Destroyers USS Stockdale and USS O’Kane successfully defeated a range of Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Gulf of Aden Nov. 30-Dec. 1, according to a statement Monday from United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said the warships were escorting three U.S.-owned, -operated and -flagged merchant ships in the Gulf south of the Red Sea where Houthis have laid siege to commercial shipping they claim is linked to Israel. There were no injuries and no damage to any vessels.

“The destroyers successfully engaged and defeated three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems, and one anti-ship cruise missile, ensuring the safety of the ships and their personnel, as well as civilian vessels and their crews,” CENTCOM said.



