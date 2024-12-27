Red Sea attacks cost Egypt $7 billion in Suez Canal revenue

Suez Canal revenue has plunged 60% this year, a loss of $7 billion for Egypt, amid attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and ongoing regional tensions.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a statement blamed rising geopolitical challenges for the decline but offered no other details, according to published reports.

Egypt collects tolls on vessels that transit the canal, a key route for maritime commerce. That amounted to $9.4 billion in 2023, or 15% of the foreign currency entering the country.

Since late 2023, Houthi fighters based in Yemen have disrupted global trade by attacking merchant and naval vessels in the Red Sea, just south of the canal. Most major container ship operators have diverted ships away from the region and on longer, more expensive voyages around the Horn of Africa, for services connecting Asia with the United States, Mideast and Mediterranean. The diversions have pushed up shipping rates and boosted carriers’ profits by billions of dollars.



