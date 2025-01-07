Railroads’ dilemma: The good jobs no one knows about

WASHINGTON, D.C. — American railroads are facing an employment crisis in a time of epochal change, urgently looking to attract young jobseekers to replace an aging workforce while competing with other supply chain businesses for scarce talent.

It’s a quandary that was explored Monday during a panel discussion at the Transportation Research Board’s 104th annual meeting. The five-day multimodal conference which hosts hundreds of researchers, academics, and representatives from the public and private sectors runs through Thursday.

Panelist Peter Swan, a former railroader and retired Penn State professor, said that there is an ongoing process of degradation of trades-type jobs that keep railroads running.

“There has been a shift in management from people to systems,” said Swan. “Automation in track maintenance, equipment and operations means skill degradation for the ‘blue collars’. Manual track inspection is being replaced by sensors, and car inspection may be done entirely by machine. Locomotive engineers may be replaced by monitors, from two-person to one-person to no -person, crews. The long trains now being run with distributed power are more difficult to handle, and the skillset of an engineer may not be as important in the future as it was in the past.”



